The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended and redesignated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ethiopia until Dec. 12, 2025.

The decision to renew and redesignate is based on the ongoing armed conflict in the Amhara Region and violence in other regions of the country that includes human rights abuses and indiscriminate attacks, as well as drought, flood, and disease conditions. The extension affects about 2,300 individuals while the redesignation will allow around 12,800 individuals who are otherwise eligible to apply for TPS.

Applications for re-registration and employment authorization document (EAD) renewals should be made during the 60-day re-registration period beginning on April 15, 2024.

Those with current EADs with expiration date of June 12, 2024, will be granted automatic extensions of EADs until June 12, 2025, while they wait for their new EADs (and re-registrations) to be approved. For more information on automatic extensions for Ethiopia and other TPS countries, please see our work authorization tool.

Individuals who have already applied and have pending EAD renewals need only re-register. When their EAD cases are adjudicated, they will have Dec. 12, 2025, expiration dates.

Beyond general eligibility requirements, those who wish to make initial applications for TPS and EADs must have entered the United States on or before April 11, 2024, and continuously resided in the United States since then. The redesignation application period will run until Dec. 12, 2025.

Ethiopian students in F-1 status may request work authorization or increased work hours while school is in session if they are experiencing severe economic hardship due to the continuing crises in Ethiopia.

