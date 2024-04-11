U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced April 1, 2024, that they had received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B quota of 65,0000 regular H-1B cap petitions along with 20,000 petitions allotted for the advanced degree exemption (master's cap).

USCIS has randomly selected enough properly submitted registrations for unique beneficiaries estimated as needed to reach the H-1B cap and has notified all prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for such beneficiaries.

Registrants' online accounts will now show either Submitted or Selected for each valid registration:

Submitted: The registration has been submitted and is eligible for selection. Even though the initial selection process has been completed, this registration remains eligible for selection in any subsequent selections in the 2025 fiscal year.

The registration has been submitted and is eligible for selection. Even though the initial selection process has been completed, this registration remains eligible for selection in any subsequent selections in the 2025 fiscal year. Selected: Selected to file an H-1B cap petition during the 90-day window of April 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024.

The USCIS announcement also provides reminders of the new form editions, filing fees, and filing locations which took effect April 1, 2024, and which are discussed in our March 29 blog post.

