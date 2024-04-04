U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued guidance on March 15, 2024, to further clarify its anti-discrimination policy pertaining to USCIS employees and contractors interacting directly or indirectly with members of the public. The guidance "is controlling and supersedes any related prior guidance," USCIS said. The agency noted that its policy is "to treat the public in a nondiscriminatory manner regardless of whether they belong to a class or group specifically protected under federal anti-discrimination laws or other legal authorities." The new policy guidance:

Clarifies USCIS' anti-discrimination policy, specifically pertaining to USCIS employees interacting directly or indirectly with members of the public.

Confirms that USCIS provides agency-wide training on its anti-discrimination policy to all its employees and contractors who interact directly or indirectly with members of the public.

Affirms that USCIS is committed to providing consistent public service in accordance with its mission statement and core values.



