U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on March 21, 2024, that it extended the initial registration period for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B cap. The initial registration period, which opened at noon ET on March 6, 2024, and was originally scheduled to run through noon ET on March 22, 2024. The new close date was noon ET on March 25, 2024. USCIS said it was "aware of a temporary system outage experienced by some registrants, and extended the registration period to provide additional time due to this issue."

During this period, prospective petitioners and their representatives, if applicable, used USCIS online accounts to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary, USCIS said. The agency added that it still intends to notify selected registrants by March 31, 2024.

