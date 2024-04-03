On April 1, 2024, changes to various immigration processes will take effect, including the following:

Certain USCIS Forms Take Effect—with No Grace Period . Starting April 1, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will only accept the 04/01/24 versions of Form I-129 and I-485. USCIS will use thepostmark dateof a filing to determine which form version and fees are correct but will use thereceived datefor purposes of any regulatory or statutory filing deadlines. New USCIS Fees Take Effect . As GT previously reported, on Jan. 31, 2024, USCIS published a Federal Register final rule announcing that new filing fees would be implemented April 1. USCIS will use thepostmark dateof a filing to determine which form version and fees are correct but will use thereceived datefor purposes of any regulatory or statutory filing deadlines. The new fees will be posted on theUSCIS website. USCIS Will Start Accepting FY 2025 H-1B Cap Petitions . USCIS will complete the registration selection process shortly and will start accepting H-1B Cap Subject petitions April 1. Selected H-1B registrations will have 90 days to file the H-1B petition with USCIS. Service Center Filing Location Updates for Form I-129, I-485 . Starting April 1, H-1B and H-1B1 (HSC) Form I-129 petitions must no longer be filed at the USCIS service centers. All paper-based H-1B and H-1B1 (HSC) Form I-129 petitions must be filed at USCIS lockbox locations. This includes cap, non-cap, and cap-exempt H-1B filings. New Process for Naturalization Applicants Requesting Social Security Updates . As GT previously reported, starting April 1, naturalization applicantswill be able to request a new or replacement Social Security card when filing Form N-400, rather than having to apply at the local Social Security office.

