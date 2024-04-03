ARTICLE

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a new system for noncitizens applying for naturalization to request an original or replacement Social Security number and card. The system will allow applicants to request a new or replacement Social Security card when filing for naturalization on Form N-400, rather than having to apply at the local Social Security office. Applicants must use the 4/01/2024 version of Form N-400 to take advantage of this procedure. The new form, and the new process, will be available starting April 1, 2024.

