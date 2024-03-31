ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has extended the agency's deadline to register candidates for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B cap lottery, providing additional time for companies and attorneys to complete the online process.

Quick Hits

Employers have until noon (EDT) on March 25, 2024, to register candidates for the FY 2025 H-1B cap lottery.

Registration requires companies to set up an online account with USCIS.

The registration period had been set to end at noon (EDT) on Friday, March 22, 2024. Late on Thursday, March 21, 2024, the agency extended the deadline through Monday, March 25, 2024, at noon (EDT).

Next Steps

The additional time provided by the extended deadline allows companies and attorneys to continue to register through the weekend. This extension is a welcome update, as the USCIS H-1B registration system had experienced technical issues throughout the registration period. USCIS will issue a confirmation once the lottery has been completed. Lottery results will be posted on the USCIS organizational online account.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.