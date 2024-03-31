On March 1, 2024, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a reminder pertaining to updated forms taking effect on April 1, 2024.

On that date, petitioners and applicants must submit the April 1, 2024, edition of the following forms:

Form I-129, Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker

Form I-129 CW, Petition for a CNMI-Only Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker

Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers;

Form I-600, Petition to Classify Orphan as an Immediate Relative

Form I-600A, Application for Advance Processing of an Orphan Petition, and the form's supplements

The new editions of these forms include changes required for the USCIS to administer the new fee schedule, which also goes into effect April 1. Given the nature of the changes, the USCIS is not providing a grace period meaning rejections for filings submitted with prior versions of these forms. Additionally, the USCIS will only accept the new April forms for filings postmarked on or after April 1, 2024.

