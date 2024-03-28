On March 21, 2024, USCIS issued an announcement that the agency has extended the deadline for H-1B registrations for fiscal year 2025 to noon Eastern on March 25, 2024 due to outages in the system. As we have previously noted, USCIS issued new enhanced accounts for this year's registration process, and many companies and firms have experienced various glitches and outages with the system, prompting AILA to request additional time for all parties. We welcome this extension from USCIS and continue committed to registering our clients as soon as possible.

If you have an individual interested in being registered for this year's lottery, please contact your Brown Immigration Law attorney as soon as possible. Given the outages in the system, registering sooner rather than later is worthwhile to ensure the registration is appropriately entered before the deadline. Please visit our H-1B cap memo for more information. And please join our webinar today if you want to know more about H-1B Cap registration contingency planning for those not picked in the lottery.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.