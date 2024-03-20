U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently has issued some Advance Paroles with errors. The Advance Parole is a travel authorization document that permits certain applicants for adjustment of status (green card) or refugee/asylee status to return to the United States. It must be approved prior to travel outside the United States.

Recently, USCIS has issued some Advance Parole documents indicating Temporary Protected Status (TPS), instead of the correct adjustment of status or refugee/asylee process designation. The TPS parole is only granted to an individual who is recognized in temporary protected status.

The Advance Parole document that is received should be carefully reviewed and checked to ensure it is issued pursuant to the correct classification. Adjustment of status or refugee/asylee Advance Parole documents should not include a TPS parole designation.