The US Department of Homeland Security was busy this year making changes to the Form I-9 and the identity verification process. Watch as WR Immigration Partner Kimberley Robidoux provides a year-end recap of what has changed, when it went into effect, and what you need to know about identity verification in 2024. Topics include the end of COVID-19 flexibilities, the new Alternative Procedure, new DHS Pilot Programs, and much more!

