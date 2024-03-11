To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The US Department of Homeland Security was busy this year making
changes to the Form I-9 and the identity verification process.
Watch as WR Immigration Partner Kimberley Robidoux provides a year-end recap
of what has changed, when it went into effect, and what you need to
know about identity verification in 2024. Topics include the end of
COVID-19 flexibilities, the new Alternative Procedure, new DHS
Pilot Programs, and much more!
