On February 9, 2024, the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) announced new procedures for accessing the EOIR Courts & Appeals System (ECAS) Case Portal. EOIR is transitioning to "DOJ Login," a cloud-based identity management and authentication service. To facilitate this change, users must confirm or correct their primary email address, which will serve as their DOJ Login ID.

All currently registered practitioners will be migrated to DOJ Login ID to access the ECAS Case Portal, EOIR said. EOIR is implementing a phased migration that it expects to complete this spring. EOIR said it has developed detailed instructions for this phased transition and will notify users by email when it is time for them to activate their new DOJ Login ID.

Those who have questions or need assistance can email customer support at ECAS.techsupport@usdoj.gov or call 1-877-388-3842.

