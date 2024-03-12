On February 14, 2024, the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman released a tip sheet on how people with individual U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) online accounts can maintain access and avoid getting locked out of their accounts.

The tips include how to create a strong password, the importance of logging in regularly to maintain access (the tip sheet suggests "once a month or once every few months"), what to do when locked out, how to reset a password, security considerations, and how USCIS's Technical Help Desk works to assist with account access.

