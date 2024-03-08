US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will launch:
- New organizational accounts in the USCIS online account that will allow multiple people within an organization and their legal representatives to collaborate and prepare H-1B registrations, H-1B petitions, and any associated Form I-907; and
- Online filing of Form I-129 and associated Form I-907 for non-cap H-1B petitions on February 28, 2024.
Additionally,
- On April 1, 2024, USCIS will begin accepting online filing for H-1B cap petitions and associated Forms I-907 for petitioners whose registrations have been selected.
- Petitioners will continue to have the option of filing a paper Form I-129 H-1B petition and any associated Form I-907
- During the initial launch of organizational accounts, users will not be able to link paper-filed Forms I-129 and I-907 to their online accounts.
- An increased filing fee for Form I-907, will be effective February 26, 2024.
- If USCIS receives a Form I-907 postmarked on or after February 26, 2024, with the incorrect filing fee, the Service will reject the Form I-907 and return the filing fee.
