On January 30, 2024, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a final rule to increase USCIS filing fees for certain petitions and applications filed with USCIS for immigration benefits. The new filing fees will help USCIS fund its operations to process these petitions and applications. Here are some highlights:

The new USCIS filing fees will take effect on April 1, 2024.

The new fee will apply to all registrations submitted on or after April 1, 2024. Registrations submitted before April 1, 2024 will not be affected by the fee increase.

The new USCIS filing fee schedule may be found at https://www.uscis.gov/frequently-asked-questions-on-the-uscis-fee-rule under the tab, "New Fee Schedule Table."

USCIS has increased the H-1B registration fee from $10.00 per registration to $215.00 per registration. However, the $215.00 registration fee will NOT affect the upcoming H-1B registration period held in March 2024. The H-1B registration fee will remain $10.00 for this year.

Employers that file a Form I-129 petition or Form I-140 petition must now pay, in addition to the new filing fee(s) for these forms, an Asylum Program Fee of $600.00 per petition.

With the new filing fees, USCIS is introducing revised form editions. These new form editions will take effect on April 1, 2024. Please note that USCIS will accept prior editions of most forms during a grace period from April 1, 2024, through June 3, 2024, provided the forms are submitted to USCIS with the correct filing fee(s). NOTE: There will be no grace period for Form I-129 or Form I-140.

