E-Verify announced on February 22, 2024, that it will launch its "next generation" service, E-Verify+, as a pilot in spring 2024:

E-Verify said the "plus" in E-Verify+ represents benefits the new service will provide to employers and employees, including "added efficiency" for employers and "more control over their personal information" for employees.

E-Verify+ will include streamlining of Form I-9 and the employment eligibility verification process. Feedback will be sought as part of the pilot process.

Updates will be posted on E-Verify.gov.

SOURCE: E-Verify notice (Feb. 22, 2024)

