In anticipation of the upcoming U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) H-1B electronic registration process (see our prior client alert for details), we want to call your attention to an update that will affect all clients submitting H-1B registrations for this year's H-1B lottery.

As in prior years, USCIS will continue to require that you review and approve H-1B lottery registrations prepared by Kramer Levin through your MyUSCIS account. However, on Feb. 28, 2024, USCIS is launching an enhanced and upgraded MyUSCIS account for organizations. These upgrades will include critical structural changes to your account. While the government has provided stakeholders with some information on these account enhancements — which we have closely followed — there are still critical questions that remain unanswered by USCIS. We have also tested the system as it stands today and experienced a number of glitches. At this time, to avoid inadvertent errors that cannot be fixed, we urge you to not access your MyUSCIS accounts. When the new MyUSCIS enhancements launch on Feb. 28, 2024, we will immediately test the new system, and we will provide an updated client alert with instructions on or about Feb. 29, 2024, giving you more than enough time to update or establish your MyUSCIS account before the start of this year's H-1B lottery registration period.

Once the MyUSCIS system is fully operational, Kramer Levin will invite one individual from each client to serve as an “Administrator” of the company's MyUSCIS account. After the Administrator accepts the invitation and establishes his or her account, Kramer Levin will be able to collaborate with you and draft H-1B lottery registrations for the company. If you wish, the Administrator can also add additional colleagues within the organization to join the company's MyUSCIS account. We will provide additional details as soon as we have more information from USCIS. At this time, please refrain from accessing or establishing your MyUSCIS accounts.

