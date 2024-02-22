USCIS has announced that Online Organizational Accounts will be made available to companies and attorneys in February 2024. This long-anticipated feature will allow for online case submission for certain petitions, and will also streamline the H-1B registration submission process between employers and their attorneys.

Maryanne Kline, Shannon Parker, and John Quill discussed the features of the Online Organizational Accounts and the electronic filing process.

