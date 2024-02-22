United States:
USCIS Online Organizational Accounts And Electronic Filing – The Future Has Finally Arrived – Session 1 (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
USCIS has announced that Online Organizational Accounts will be
made available to companies and attorneys in February 2024. This
long-anticipated feature will allow for online case submission for
certain petitions, and will also streamline the H-1B registration
submission process between employers and their attorneys.
Maryanne Kline, Shannon Parker, and John Quill discussed the
features of the Online Organizational Accounts and the electronic
filing process.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
Immigration Comparative Guide
Carey Olsen
Immigration Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Bermuda, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Immigration Comparative Guide
Carey Olsen
Immigration Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of British Virgin Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Immigration Comparative Guide
Carey Olsen
Immigration Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Immigration Comparative Guide
Envoy Global, Inc.
Immigration Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of United States, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries