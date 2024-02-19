After three years with no increase, Premium Processing fees for all USCIS forms will increase on February 26, 2024. Any Form I-907 requests for premium processing arriving at USCIS on or after that date will need to be submitted with the higher fees.

USCIS indicates the increase is due to inflation and based upon changes in the Consumer Price Index since June 2021. The increased fees will be used for premium processing services; making improvements to adjudications processes; responding to adjudication demands, including reducing benefit request processing backlogs. We can only hope. As our clients have experienced, processing times for applications submitted without a Premium Processing request have only increased in the last several years, in spite of a huge USCIS hiring spree and the end of pandemic work restrictions.

The full table of adjusted Premium Processing fees is:

Form I-907 Fee Increase Table Previous Fee New Fee Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Workers: E-1/2/3; H-1B; L-1A/B; O-1; P-1/2//3; and TN $2,500 $2,805 Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Workers: H-2B & R-1 $1,500 $1,685 Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker $2,500 $2,805 Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status: F-1&2; M1&2; J-1&2; E-1-E-3;H-4; O-3; P-4 and R-2 $1,750 $1,965 Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization; (Certain F-1 students with categories C03A, C03B, C03C) $1,500 $1,685

