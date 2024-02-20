In back-to-back final rules published on Dec. 28, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced significant fee increases for premium processing requests and immigration benefit requests, respectively.

Requests for premium processing that are postmarked or filed on or after Feb. 26, 2024, will be subject to the following fee increases:

Applications and petitions for immigration benefits postmarked or filed on or after April 1, 2024, must include the following filing fees:

USCIS announced that submissions for certain immigration benefits will have different fees for paper versus online filings, including the following:

Additional Fee Changes

Beginning fiscal year 2025, the H-1B cap registration fee will increase from $10 per registration to $215. Please note that the increase will not impact submissions in the H-1B cap lottery this year.

In addition to increasing filing fees based on the type of immigration benefit requested, the Jan. 31, 2024, final rule also:

incorporates an "Asylum Program Fee" of $600 for petitioners filing Forms I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, or I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker

unbundles the I-765 Application for Employment Authorization and I-131, Application for Travel Document fees from the I-485 Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status fee. This means that fees for Forms I-131 and I-765 will no longer be included in the filing fee for Form I-485 when filed concurrently. The I-131 and I-765 filing fees must now be paid separately.

extends the premium processing adjudication period from calendar days to business days

