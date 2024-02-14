United States Citizenship and Immigration Service ("USCIS") released a final rule that will increase a number of immigration filing fees for employers and their foreign workers. USCIS has stated that the fee increases are required to cover growing agency fees, and to support more timely processing of new applications.

Of the many increases, the following will greatly affect employers with foreign workers:

Application Type Old Fee New Fee L-1 Nonimmigrant $460 $1,385 H-1B Nonimmigrant Worker $460 $780 Application to Extend/ Change Nonimmigrant Status $370 $525 Adjustment of Status $1140 $1,540



The new fees will be effective April 1, 2024, in addition to revised versions of the associated application forms. Full details of the fee increases can be found here.

