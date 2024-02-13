USCIS announced the extension and redesignation of Syria for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months from April 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. The redesignation is based on the continuing civil war and the accompanying dire humanitarian consequences taking place in Syria.

Individuals who are already in Syrian TPS must apply for the extension of their status and renewal of their employment authorization documents (EADs) during the 60-day re-registration period that will run from Jan. 29, 2024, to March 29, 2024. They should not wait until their employment authorization is due to expire.

Recognizing that even those who timely apply may still experience a gap in work authorization due to USCIS backlogs, individuals with Syrian TPS EADs expiring on March 31, 2024, Sept. 30, 2022, or March 31, 2021, will be entitled to an automatic extension through March 31, 2025.

Individuals with already pending requests for TPS extensions or EAD renewals do not need to reapply. When their applications are approved, they will be approved until Sept. 30, 2025. For more information on the automatic extensions, please see our TPS Tool.

The redesignation of Syria for TPS will allow approximately 2,500 Syrians already living in the United States who do not have TPS to apply and request EADs. Beyond the general eligibility requirements, these individuals will have to show that they have been continuously residing in the United States since Jan. 25, 2024, and have been continuously physically present in the United States since April 1, 2024. Individuals applying under the redesignation may apply up until Sept. 30, 2025. For full information on the re-registration and application process, please see the Federal Register.

Along with this extension, a Special Student Relief notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students from Syria will allow eligible students to request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session, and reduce their course load while continuing to maintain F-1 status through the new designation period.

