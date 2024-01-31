U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced plans to introduce organizational accounts for H-1B fiscal year (FY) 2025 cap filings, H-1B non-cap filings, and associated premium processing requests on Form I-907. The launch of organizational accounts appears to be part of an ongoing initiative to increase efficiencies, improve customer experience, and facilitate collaboration between organizations and their legal representatives.

Quick Hits

Organizational accounts will allow companies and their legal representatives to opt for the electronic filing of Form I-129 for H-1B petitions, in lieu of paper submissions.

The organizational accounts will allow multiple individuals within a company and their legal representatives to access and collaborate on H-1B registrations, H-1B petitions using Form I-129, and premium processing requests.

As part of this initiative, USCIS will also update paper-filing locations for Forms I-129 and I-907 to the USCIS lockbox.

USCIS stated in its announcement, issued on January 12, 2024, that it expects the initial rollout of organizational accounts to occur in February 2024. The expansion of the program to online filings of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, and Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, is expected shortly afterward.

USCIS is hosting a webinar on this new program for companies on January 23, 2024, and a webinar for legal representatives on January 24, 2024.

