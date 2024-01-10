On December 18, 2023, the Department of State (DOS) announced that passport processing times have returned to the agency's pre-pandemic norm. As of December 18, 2023, DOS said, passport applications will be processed within 6 to 8 weeks for routine service and 2 to 3 weeks for expedited service, which costs an additional $60. Processing times begin when DOS receives an application at a passport agency or center and do not include mailing times.

DOS said that this year, demand for passports was "unprecedented." Between October 2022 and September 2023, the agency issued more than 24 million passport books and cards, the highest number in U.S. history.

