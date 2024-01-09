The Department of State (DOS) has published a 60-day notice seeking public comment on a proposed supplemental questionnaire to an existing passport application that would solicit information relating to the respondent's identity, including family and birth circumstances, that is needed before passport issuance. If such information on Form DS-5513 is needed, a passport agency will mail the form to the applicant for completion and return, or the applicant can download and complete a fillable PDF version.

DOS will accept comments until February 26, 2024.

SOURCE: DOS notice, 88 Fed. Reg. 89002 (Dec. 26, 2023)

