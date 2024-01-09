The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a final rule in the Federal Register which will increase the premium processing fees for various immigration benefit types. These fee increases are due to an inflation adjustment and will take effect on February 26, 2024:

Premium processing fees will increase from $2,500.00 to $2,805.00 when filing Form I-129 petition for the H-1B, L, O, P, TN, or E nonimmigrant categories.

The premium processing fee will increase from $1,500.00 to $1,685.00 when filing Form I-129 for the H-2B and R-1 nonimmigrant categories.

The premium processing fee will increase from $2,500.00 to $2,805.00 when filing Form I-140 petition for various employment-based green card categories.

With respect to Form I-539, the USCIS will increase the premium processing fee from $1,750.00 to $1,965.00 for certain F, M, E, J, O, P, etc. nonimmigrant categories and will increase the premium processing fee for the Form I-765 application (only eligible for certain F-1 nonimmigrants) from $1,500.00 to $1,685.00.

If USCIS receives a Form I-907 postmarked on or after February 26, 2024, with the incorrect filing fee, it will reject the Form I-907 and return the filing fee. For filings sent by commercial courier (such as UPS, FedEx, and DHL), the postmark date is the date reflected on the courier receipt, USCIS said.

SOURCE: USCIS alert (Dec. 27, 2023)

