United States:
Potomac Service Center Will No Longer Accept Paper Responses
Starting November 13, 2023, the Potomac Service Center (PSC)
will no longer accept mailed correspondence. All mailed
correspondence intended for cases processed by the PSC must be
mailed to the Texas Service Center (TSC) as of that date unless
otherwise noted.
To avoid processing delays, USCIS said, applicants and their
representatives should instead upload their responses to their
USCIS online accounts (for receipt notices that start with IOE-) or
mail them to the Texas Service Center at:
USCIS Texas Service Center
Attn: Digital RFE
6046 N Belt Line Rd. STE 114
Irving, TX 75038
USCIS strongly encourages the use of a USCIS online account and
self-service tools to upload responses for all online cases.
Details:
