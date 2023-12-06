Starting November 13, 2023, the Potomac Service Center (PSC) will no longer accept mailed correspondence. All mailed correspondence intended for cases processed by the PSC must be mailed to the Texas Service Center (TSC) as of that date unless otherwise noted.

To avoid processing delays, USCIS said, applicants and their representatives should instead upload their responses to their USCIS online accounts (for receipt notices that start with IOE-) or mail them to the Texas Service Center at:

USCIS Texas Service Center

Attn: Digital RFE

6046 N Belt Line Rd. STE 114

Irving, TX 75038

USCIS strongly encourages the use of a USCIS online account and self-service tools to upload responses for all online cases.

