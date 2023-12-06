United States:
USCIS To Move Filing Location For Premium Processing Requests Filed With Immigrant Petition For Alien Workers
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that
it will begin transitioning the filing location for Form I-907,
Request for Premium Processing, when filed with Form I-140,
Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, from the service centers to
the USCIS lockbox on November 13, 2023.
This change does not apply to those who are filing Form I-907
for a currently pending Form I-140 or to those who are filing Form
I-140 with an associated application (such as Form I-765, Form
I-131, or Form I-485). USCIS said it will soon announce filing
location changes for those forms, but for the time being, they
should continue to be filed with the service centers.
Starting November 13, 2023, those mailing Form I-140 and Form
I-907 together to USCIS should use the addresses listed in the
USCIS alert. Starting December 13, 2023, USCIS will reject any Form
I-907 filed with Form I-140 that is received at the previous
service center address.
Details:
