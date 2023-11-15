Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of the Global Immigration & Compliance Practice at Greenberg Traurig, spoke on a panel hosted by EB5AN on some newly released USCIS guidance with respect to the RIA and required investment timeframe and also terminated EB-5 regional centers.

Click here to watch the webinar (full transcript included).

