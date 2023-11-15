United States:
EB5 AN Webinar: USCIS Provides Additional Guidance On Required Investment Timeframe And Terminated Regional Centers—With Klasko Immigration And GT Law
15 November 2023
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of the Global
Immigration & Compliance Practice at Greenberg Traurig, spoke
on a panel hosted by EB5AN on some newly released USCIS guidance
with respect to the RIA and required investment timeframe and also
terminated EB-5 regional centers.
Click here to watch the webinar (full transcript
included).
