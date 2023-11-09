ARTICLE

United States: Reminder To Employers: Use The New I-9 Form As Of November 1

The Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman reminded employers to use the revised Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, with the edition date 08/01/23, starting November 1, 2023.

The updated Form I-9 reflects the option for eligible employers to verify employment eligibility remotely. The CIS Ombudsman said the revised edition is available now, and starting November 1, all previous versions will no longer be accepted. “If you do not use the 8/01/23 edition of Form I-9, you may be subject to penalties,” the CIS Ombudsman warned.

