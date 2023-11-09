U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is allowing 30 additional days for public comments on several information collection notices related to E-Verify.

USCIS is allowing until November 27, 2023, for public comments on E-Verify NextGen. The information collection notice was previously published in June, allowing for a 60-day public comment period. USCIS received six comments in connection with the 60-day notice.

E-Verify NextGen, I–9NG, "was developed as a demonstration project to further integrate the Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, process with the E-Verify electronic employment eligibility confirmation process to create a more secure and less burdensome employment eligibility verification process overall for employees and employers," USCIS said.

USCIS is allowing until November 24, 2023, for public comments on proposed revisions to the E-Verify program. That notice was previously published in June, allowing for a 60-day public comment period. USCIS received two comments.

Details:

USCIS notice (E-Verify NextGen), 88 Fed. Reg. 73610 (Oct. 26, 2023).

USCIS notice (E-Verify), 88 Fed. Reg. 73351 (Oct. 25, 2023).

