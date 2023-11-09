U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on October 26, 2023, that it is "updating the USCIS Policy Manual with new guidance on the EB-5 Regional Center Program and new content on regional center designation and obligations, project applications, and direct and third-party promoters."

USCIS said the update incorporates changes from the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 into the Policy Manual, building on an initial update that incorporated such changes on October 6, 2022.

Among other things, USCIS reorganized Part G, Volume 6, updated the chapter on adjudication of investor petitions for classification, and added new content on regional center designations and obligations, project applications, and direct and third-party promoters, including registration. USCIS said further updates to EB-5 guidance in the Policy Manual are forthcoming and will include revisions to Chapter 5, Removal of Conditions.

USCIS said the new guidance "is effective immediately and is controlling, and supersedes any related prior guidance."

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.