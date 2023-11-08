On April 28, 2023, USCIS announced the data for this year's H-1B registration process, including Total Registrations, Eligible Registrations for Beneficiaries with Multiple Eligible Registrations, Selections, among other metrics. In total, USCIS reported 780,884 registrations, which is up 61% from last year's 483,927. As reported by Forbes, "USCIS selected only 14.6% of eligible H-1B registrations for FY 2024, based on a National Foundation for American Policy analysis of government data. That compares to 26.9% for FY 2023 and 43.8% for FY 2022. For FY 2021, nearly half, or 46.1%, were selected in the H-1B lottery process."



This is a dramatic shift, in only 4 years the number of registrants selected as a percentage is a less than a third of what it was just four years ago. This poor outcome is a direct result of increased use of the H-1B lottery, and the smaller number of selections made thus far this year.



In the wake of this news, many reports indicate that the H-1B Registration system will likely change in the future to curtail use of multiple entries and to police the system to ensure only registrations with valid job offers are submitted, but no plans are yet confirmed. In addition, some of our clients report receiving letters from USCIS, noting the results of the data, but also confirming that the Agency is taking steps to combat fraud, and including the statement: "Based on evidence from the FY 2023 and FY 2024 H-1B cap seasons, USCIS has already undertaken extensive fraud investigations, denied and revoked petitions accordingly, and is in the process of initiating law enforcement referrals for criminal prosecution."



Managing Partner of Brown Immigration Law, David Zaritzky Brown, had this to say: "It's clear from the disappointing outcome from our recent H-1B lottery that we have far too few available H-1Bs to sustain our industries, and that given the significant pressure immigrants feel about running out of time to be picked, that fraud or attempts to work the system in one's favor have continued to grow. While I fully support USCIS's concerns to reduce and combat fraud, we'd be better served with a system that supports our talented foreign graduates by ensuring there are enough spots for people to remain and contribute."



Based on the recent reporting, we are hopeful there will be a July selection. If you have any questions about the H-1B Cap for FY 2024 or receive a letter from USCIS, please contact your Brown Immigration Law attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.