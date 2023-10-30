In August 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a revised version of the Form I-9. Employers should start implementing this new Form I-9 now. Starting November 1, 2023, employers must use the new Form I-9, accessible here, to verify the U.S. employment authorization of new employees.

Key items to note:

The temporary flexibility to remotely examine employees' authorization documents (i.e. their U.S. passports or U.S. Permanent Resident Cards or U.S. Driver's Licenses and Social Security Cards without a DHS notation, or other acceptable documents) is OVER.

Authorization documents must once again be examined in-person within three business days after the first day of employment (i.e. the first day of work in exchange for wages or other remuneration) with a major exception for employers enrolled and in good standing with E-Verify.

Employers that are enrolled and in good standing with E-Verify have the option to remotely examine employees' authorization documents following a prescribed alternative procedure. The employer must: be enrolled and in good standing with E-Verify; examine and retain copies of all authorization documents; conduct a live video interaction with employee to remotely examine the actual authorization document(s); and create an E-Verify case if the employee is a new hire.

The new Form I-9 has a checkbox for E-Verify employers to indicate they examined the authorization documentation remotely under the above-noted alternative procedure.

E-Verify employers may choose to offer this alternative procedure for remote hires only, while applying the physical in-person procedure to all employees who work onsite or in a hybrid capacity, so long as the employer does not discriminate or treat employees differently based on their citizenship, immigration status or national origin.

Once enrolled in E-Verify, employers must create cases for all newly hired employees, regardless of whether the employer uses the alternative procedure for remote examination of authorization documents or physical in-person examination of authorization documents.

Many employers welcome the new I-9, as it acknowledges the evolution and modernization of remote hiring practices, given that employees are often hired in remote locations. Providing an exception to performing in-person inspections of I-9 authorization documents for employers enrolled and in good standing with E-Verify is helpful for the increasing number of companies with remote workforces.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.