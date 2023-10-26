In August 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a revised version of the Form I-9. Starting November 1, 2023, employers must use the new Form I-9 to verify the U.S. employment authorization of new employees. In this video, Allison Ahern Fillo discusses the changes to the form, including the rules for employers checking and verifying employee documentation. Smaller employers are urged to check the USCIS website frequently to ensure they are using the most up-to-date form, and not rely on pre-printed documents that may be outdated. Learn more about changes to and compliance with the I-9 form.

