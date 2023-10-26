To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In August 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
(USCIS) released a revised version of the Form I-9. Starting
November 1, 2023, employers must use the new Form I-9 to verify the
U.S. employment authorization of new employees. In this video, Allison Ahern Fillo discusses the changes to
the form, including the rules for employers checking and verifying
employee documentation. Smaller employers are urged to check the
USCIS website frequently to ensure they are using the most
up-to-date form, and not rely on pre-printed documents that may be
outdated. Learn more about changes to and compliance with
the I-9 form.
