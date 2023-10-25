United States:
Pro Bono Week Podcast – Afghan Refugees (Podcast)
25 October 2023
Littler Mendelson
Jenny Schwendemann and Dan Kim share their experience with
Lavanga Wijekoon about their collaborative efforts with assisting
immigrants from Afghanistan.
Our Littler attorneys demonstrate their pro bono commitment by
providing significant pro bono efforts to community organizations.
These services cover a variety of areas, depending on the interests
of individual attorneys. Overall, the firm values, encourages and
respects the community-minded and pro bono efforts of our lawyers
and staff.
Listen on SoundCloud|All Littler Podcasts
