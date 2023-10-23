Quick Hits
- E-COA enables individuals with USCIS online accounts to update both mailing and physical addresses for pending applications, petitions, or requests in one convenient location.
- Individuals without pending applications, petitions, or requests can also utilize E-COA to fulfill the requirement of notifying USCIS about their address changes.
USCIS has rolled out E-COA, which eliminates the requirement for individuals to complete a paper AR-11(Alien's Change of Address Card), call the USCIS Contact Center, or visit a USCIS field or asylum office. Most individuals with USCIS online accounts can update their mailing and physical addresses with USCIS and automate the address changes for almost all pending applications, petitions, or requests.
Individuals with pending or approved applications for Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) benefits, or T or U nonimmigrant applications, cannot use E-COA at this time. Additional details regarding exceptions to the automated address change process can be found at USCIS's "How to Change Your Address" page.
E-COA is currently available in English only. The tool allows individuals to update their addresses through their USCIS online accounts, regardless of whether a pending case was submitted online or by mail. Individuals must provide essential information, such as last name, date of birth, and new physical and mailing address.
An address change submitted through the U.S. Postal Service will not automatically change the address on file with USCIS.
