U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently announced that as of October 11, 2023, the H-2B cap for nonagricultural workers had been reached for the first half of fiscal year 2024.
Several categories of H-2Bs are exempt from the H-2B cap. Specifically:
- Workers already physically present in the United States in H-2B status;
- Fish roe processing–related occupations; and
- Workers performing labor or services in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and/or Guam from November 28, 2009, until December 31, 2029.
Applications for workers in these three areas will continue to be accepted. USCIS will continue to accept cap-subject H-2B applications requesting a start date of April 1, 2024, or later.
