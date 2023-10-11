On October 2, 2023, the U.S. Department of State announced that the processing times for passport applications has improved. The Department is processing routine applications in 8 to 11 weeks and expedited applications in 5 to 7 weeks. This is an improvement of 2 weeks for both categories, and it represents the first positive adjustment in processing times in 2023. Applicants should be aware that processing times begin when the Department receives the passport applications and do not include mailing times.
Between October 2022 and September 2023, the Department or State issued more than 24 million passport books and cards, which is the most passport applications ever processed in history in a single federal fiscal year.
Despite the announcement, passport applicants are advised to apply as early as possible and to pay the extra fees for expedited service and return delivery. As passport application volume historically dips in autumn, these improved processing times may be temporary. Without systemic improvements to passport processing, longer processing times could return in early 2024.
