Comments will be accepted until October 27, 2023, on proposed revisions to Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers. Those wishing to review the revisions and submit comments may access the information collection instrument with instructions, or additional information, by visiting the Federal eRulemaking Portal site at https://www.regulations.gov and entering USCIS–2007–0018 in the search box.

SOURCE: USCIS notice, 88 Fed. Reg. 66498 (Sept. 27, 2023).

