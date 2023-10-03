ARTICLE

Congress agreed to a 45-day spending measure late Saturday, averting a government shutdown for the time being.

Key Points:

The bill funds government, including immigration functions at the Department of Labor , until Nov. 17.

, until Nov. 17. The bill also extends immigration programs that had been scheduled to sunset Oct. 1, including E-Verify, the Special Immigrant Religious Worker program and the Conrad 30 Waiver program for foreign doctors.

BAL Analysis: A shutdown would have had serious consequences for immigration services, particularly those at the Department of Labor. Congress must pass another spending measure to keep the government open beyond Nov. 17. BAL will continue following events in Washington, D.C., and will provide updates as information becomes available.

