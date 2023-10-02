The Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration released the O*NET 28.0 Database and updated its site on September 5, 2023, making updates to 90 occupation codes. Among these updates were revisions to occupation descriptions (including tasks, skills, work activities, etc.); minimum requirements for training, work experience, and education; job zones; and alternate job titles. Significantly, the occupation code 15-1211, Computer Systems Analysts was downgraded from Job Zone Four: Considerable Preparation Needed, to Job Zone Three: Medium Preparation Needed. As a result of this change, practitioners should expect a higher risk for PERM business necessity audits and H-1B specialty occupation requests for additional evidence for positions classified under the Computer Systems Analysts occupation.

The next O*NET update is expected in November 2023.

