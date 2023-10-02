Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) recently updated Form I-983 (Training Plan for STEM OPT students) to remove the requirement for wet signatures. According to the ICE bulletin released about this form change, SEVP will accept electronic signatures in the following formats:

Electronic signatures produced with software programs

Digitally reproduced signatures, such as a scanned image of a physical signature

Additionally, students can now send their completed Form I-983 to their designated school official via email or a secure platform, such as a school portal.

Details:

ICE Bulletin, AILA Infonet (Sept. 20, 2023)

