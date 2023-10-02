U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an update about the partial stay of the recent Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) decision by a Texas federal judge. On September 13, 2023, District Court Judge Andrew Hanen declared the Biden administration's revised version of the DACA program illegal. However, Judge Hanen also kept in place a partial stay for DACA recipients who received their status before July 16, 2021.

USCIS states that current grants of DACA and associated employment authorization documents (EADs) will remain valid until they expire unless otherwise terminated. USCIS will continue to accept and process renewal requests. As for initial DACA requests, USCIS will continue to accept these, but the agency will not process the applications.

Individuals who currently have valid DACA and related EADs do not have to submit a request for DACA or employment authorization until it is time for renewal.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.