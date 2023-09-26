U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Monday that it will exempt the biometrics service fee for all I-539 applicants beginning Oct. 1.

Key Points:

Applicants are no longer required to pay the $85 biometrics service fee if their I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status, submission is postmarked Oct. 1 or later.

Some applicants who file their I-539 before Oct. 1 will still be scheduled for a biometrics appointment and should attend it.

For applications filed after Oct. 1, USCIS may occasionally determine that biometrics are required, in which case applicants will receive a notice to appear for a biometric services appointment.

‌Additional Information: If an applicant mistakenly submits the biometric services fee with their Form I-539 fee, the following actions will be taken based on method of payment:

If the biometric services fee and filing fee are submitted separately, USCIS will return the biometric services fee and accept the Form I-539.

If the biometric services fee and filing fee are combined for a paper-based Form I-539, USCIS will consider it an incorrect filing and will reject the Form I-539.

If a credit card payment is authorized that combines the biometric services fee with the application fee, USCIS will accept the Form I-539 and only charge the application fee.

More information regarding the Form I-539 is available here .

