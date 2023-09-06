The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension and redesignation of South Sudan for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months, from Nov. 4, 2023, through May 3, 2025.

Key Points:

The TPS extension will allow currently eligible TPS beneficiaries from South Sudan to retain TPS through May 3, 2025, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

The redesignation will allow additional South Sudanese nationals who have continuously resided in the United States since Sept. 4, 2023, and been continuously physically present in the United States since Nov. 4, 2023, to file first-time TPS applications.

DHS posted a Federal Register notice , detailing the eligibility criteria, timelines and procedures for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), and for new applicants to submit initial applications under the redesignation and apply for EADs.

Additional Information: In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the extension and redesignation would allow the U.S. to "continue to offer safety and protection to South Sudanese nationals who may not be able to return to their country due to the ongoing armed conflict and humanitarian crisis." DHS said the extension would allow approximately 133 current beneficiaries to retain TPS, while the redesignation would allow roughly 140 additional individuals to file first-time TPS applications.

