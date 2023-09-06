United States:
USCIS Reminds Employers About New I-9 Alternative Procedure
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reminded
employers that the new version of Form I-9, Employment Eligibility
Verification, is now available for use. The new version
incorporates an alternative procedure for E-Verify employers to
remotely examine employee documents. Other changes include
shortening the form to one page and reducing the instructions to
eight pages.
Employers can use the form immediately, USCIS said. The Form I-9
dated "10/19/2019" may continue to be used through
October 31, 2023. The version date can be found in the lower-left
corner of the form. Beginning November 1, 2023, only the new Form
I-9 dated "08/01/23" may be used.
Details:
