U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reminded employers that the new version of Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, is now available for use. The new version incorporates an alternative procedure for E-Verify employers to remotely examine employee documents. Other changes include shortening the form to one page and reducing the instructions to eight pages.

Employers can use the form immediately, USCIS said. The Form I-9 dated "10/19/2019" may continue to be used through October 31, 2023. The version date can be found in the lower-left corner of the form. Beginning November 1, 2023, only the new Form I-9 dated "08/01/23" may be used.

Details:

