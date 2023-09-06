On August 21, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a new online form for individuals, attorneys, and accredited representatives to request an in-person appointment at their local field office without having to call the USCIS Contact Center.

The online appointment request form allows individuals or legal representatives to request an in-person appointment at a field office, for ADIT stamps, Emergency Advance Parole, Immigration Judge Grants, and more, USCIS said. The USCIS Contact Center will review submitted forms and the availability of in-person appointments at a specific field office. The agency said that individuals "may request a specific date and time for an in-person appointment, but USCIS cannot guarantee that the requested appointment date will be scheduled. USCIS will confirm and schedule the individual for an available in-person appointment date and time."

Details:

