U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued policy guidance, effective August 16, 2023, to confirm the evidentiary requirements for physicians seeking a national interest waiver of the job offer requirement based on work in an underserved area or at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility.

The updated guidance confirms that for physician national interest waiver petitions, the required contracts and public health letters must be dated within six months immediately before the petition filing date only for work that the physician has not yet started. The six-month requirement does not apply to work that the physician has already started or has completed before the petition filing date, USCIS said.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.