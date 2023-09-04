United States:
I-9 Compliance, Part IV: Requirements For E-Verifying Employee Documents (Podcast)
04 September 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In part four of our Form I-9 podcast series, Jessica Cross and
Jenny Cofer continue our conversation on the renewed requirements
for I-9 document verification, given the policy and procedural
shifts in the wake of the pandemic. Our speakers discuss the
specific steps employers are required to follow if they qualify for
the new alternative procedure outlined in U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Services's (USCIS) new policies regarding
inspection of documents. Jenny and Jessica also review employer
E-Verify enrollment and training requirements to ensure they are in
compliance with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
guidance.
To view the full podcast please click
here.
